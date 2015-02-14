Kingsman: The Secret Service

× Expand Photo: Jaap Buitendijk - TM and Â© 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

Rated: R

Based on Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons’ 2012 comic book series, this franchise-ready action-comedy follows hoodlum Gary “Eggsy x93 Unwin’s (Taron Egerton) training to become an agent for Britain’s most elite and secret spy agency. Mentored by the agency’s dependable Harry Hart (Colin Firth), Gary joins an organization presided over by aging blueblood Arthur (Michael Caine). The agency must battle seemingly unstoppable madman Valentine (Samuel L. Jackson) and foil his plans to obliterate 99% percent of the world’s population. Interspersing creatively choreographed action sequences with snobbery that takes the trappings of success to new levels of comic sophistication, this takeoff on the 007 genre is witty, fun adult entertainment.