The Lazarus Effect

Rated: PG-13

Zoe (Olivia Wilde) and her fiancé, Frank (Mark Duplass), lead a team of medical researchers who discover a serum they successfully use to reanimate dead animals. However, once the university dean learns of the project, the team’s experiment is shut down. Then Zoe is killed in a lab accident, prompting Frank to use their “Lazarus x93 serum to bring back the love of his life. However, Zoe isn’t herself, displaying supernatural powers and revealing she is now possessed by an evil entity. The race is on to send Zoe back to the dead before she can kill Frank’s entire team. Let’s hope this creepy premise yields a film that’s as much fun as is its campy trailer.