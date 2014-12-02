Listen Up Philip

× Expand Tribeca Film

Not Rated

Alex Ross Perry’s third feature is an unsentimental black comedy-character study about artistic types whose interactions bring them insights into themselves (but not necessarily each other). Jason Schwartzman plays Philip, a repugnant but tragic self-absorbed writer whose second novel is about to be published. Elisabeth Moss plays his photographer girlfriend, a character so dynamic she’s almost the protagonist. Jonathan Pryce plays Philip’s idol/mentor, a novelist whose narcissism suggests a future Philip. The film spends time developing these relationships but also switches focus abruptly to show each character alone, outside the others’ influence. Eric Bogosian’s emotionally detached narration provides necessary distance. The torment of the self-destructive/self-loathing artist who seeks to bring happiness to others through his work, and the torment of women determined to define their own happiness when feeling suffocated by narcissistic males, are dichotomously in unison here. (Jay Peschman)

UW-Milwaukee Union Theatre

Friday, December 12 | 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 13 | 2 p.m.

Sunday, December 14 | 5 p.m.