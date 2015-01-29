× Expand Rachael Taylor as Anne and James Marsden as Chris in THE LOFT

Rated: R

Originally a 2008 Belgian film, the director Erik Van Looy returns for an American-language version. This clever thriller centers around five married male friends who secretly share an upscale loft where they can tryst with their respective mistresses. All’s well for the philandering quintet until a murdered woman’s body turns up tied to a bed in their loft. Since only the friends have keys, each suspects the others of having committed the deed. Flashbacks are woven into scenes from the present to reveal several shocking twists. In case the actors look younger than you recall them last, this remake was filmed in 2011, but went through distribution hell before finding a home with Open Road Films.