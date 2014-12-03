Michael York Visits Milwaukee

× Expand Wikimedia Commons

Michael York earned cult status for his lead role in the dystopian science fiction film Logan’s Run (1976), but his prolific career included more than 70 other screen credits, including his part as Basil Exposition in the Austin Powers movies. Recently, York was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare disease that can cause heart and kidney failure. He brings his campaign to raise awareness of the illness to Milwaukee next week in a presentation with hematologist Parameswaran Hari and author Paul McComas, who has co-written a sequel to Logan’s Run .

Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center

8800 W. Doyne Ave.

Tuesday, December 9 | 10:30 a.m.

Amyloidosis Awareness (narrated by Michael York)