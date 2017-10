Rated: R

Johnny Depp portrays Mortdecai, a seeming idiot who is actually an art aficionado in search of a very particular painting. Gwyneth Paltrow, Ewan McGregor and Paul Bettany all costar in what appears to be this bland tale of a race to locate a secret code that may lead to a stash of Nazi gold. Both the film’s poorly produced trailer, showcasing Mortdecai as a debonair dolt, and Lionsgate’s decision not to prescreen for critics, bode ill for this one.