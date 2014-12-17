Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

Rated: PG

In the third installment of this tired trilogy, museum prison guard Larry (Ben Stiller) travels to England hoping to fix the disintegrating Egyptian tablet responsible for bringing museum exhibits all over the world to life each night. Here he will come face-to-face with his own Neanderthal ancestor, also played, you guessed it, by Stiller. Robin Williams reprises his role as an adventuring Teddy Roosevelt, in this, his final screen role. Owen Wilson returns as a diminutive cowboy, while Steve Coogan appears as a tiny Roman centurion. Stiller’s museum guard is now the father of a teen son who, much to his father’s dismay, has announced plans to DJ in Ibiza rather than attend college. It’s “out of the frying pan and into the fire x93 as we leave frenetic action behind to focus on this annoying family squabble.