Not Rated

The Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire a century ago took more than a million lives. The fate of the survivors was often unkind. With Orphans of the Genocide, award-winning filmmaker Bared Maronian looks into what happened to the children, including an investigation of an orphanage near Beirut, where more than 1,000 Armenian children were forcibly “Turkified, x93 their heritage and personal identities obliterated in an act of cultural genocide.

7 p.m., Thursday, March 19, SC Johnson Golden Rondelle Theater, 1525 Howe St., Racine. Admission is free. A question-and-answer session with the film’s director follows the showing.