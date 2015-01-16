× Expand Courtesy of Studio Canal

Rated: PG

The much-loved Michael Bond children’s book A Bear Called Paddington is adapted into a live-action comedy-adventure. The story follows the triumphs and travails of young Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw), a Peruvian bear who arrives in England and is quickly taken in, but only as a temporary stopgap, by an upper-middle-class family. Hugh Bonneville portrays the host London family patriarch Mr. Brown, while Sally Hawkins plays his wife. Nicole Kidman appears in a bleached blonde bob and a series of sexy safari getups as she pursues Paddington to add to her taxidermy collection. Paddington, who gets himself into any number of domestic scrapes, is a loveable kook in search of a permanent home and a family to call his own.