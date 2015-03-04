× Expand Photo Credit: Catamount Films

Not Rated

Jimmy Santiago Baca’s poetry collection, Singing at the Gates , was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize. Also a novelist and a memoirist, Baca learned to read and write while incarcerated in his 20s and went on to great acclaim with a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship, an American Book Award and a Hispanic Heritage Award for Literature for his writings on social justice and the transformative power of language. Express Yourself Milwaukee, Bader Philanthropies and Milwaukee Area Technical College Foundation are sponsoring a local screening of his documentary, A Place to Stand: The Story of Jimmy Santiago Baca .

7 p.m., March 5, Oriental Theater. Baca will be present for the screening and conduct a talkback afterward.