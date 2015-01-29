Project Almanac

Rated: PG-13

Teen genius David Raskin (Jonny Weston) discovers that his father, who died when David was 8 years old, invented and mastered time travel. David asks his nerdy friends to help decipher a video about a prototype time machine constructed by his dad. Enter Quinn and Adam (Sam Lerner and Allen Evangelista), along with David’s younger sister Christina (Virginia Gardner), who come aboard to help decode the video and tinker with equipment. Finally able to go back in time, the kids conspire to win the lottery. However, time traveling is violent and altering the past has unforeseen, often negative ripple effects.