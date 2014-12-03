The Pyramid

× Expand Twentieth Century Fox

Rated: R

A team of U.S. archaeologists is thrilled to discover a three-sided (as opposed to the usual four-sided) pyramid buried deep beneath the Egyptian desert. Once opened, the intrepid explorers (Ashley Hinshaw, James Buckley, Denis O’Hare and Christa Nicola) hastily make their way inside despite the death by poisoning that befalls the worker unsealing the entrance. Next, they ignore a hieroglyph warning that the tomb is guarded by a vengeful spirit and then can’t believe their misfortune when a hidden trap door plunges them into blackened, seemingly endless catacombs. While attempting to escape this labyrinth, the foursome realizes they are being hunted by an insidious creature. If only the recent spate of American films about those foolish enough to explore extremely isolated, haunted places, had made their way to Egypt, perhaps more of these idiots might have been spared. Let’s hope the studios get right on that.