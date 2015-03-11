Run All Night

× Expand Photo Credit: Myles Aronowitz Â© 2015 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT (Left to Right) LIAM NEESON as Jimmy Conlon and JOEL KINNAMAN as Mike Conlon

Rated R

Once again, Liam Neeson, age 63, returns to the action genre that made the senior citizen a household name. Here, he plays retired hit man Jimmy Conlon, who has one night to save his estranged son Mike (Joel Kinnaman) from being killed by Jimmy’s onetime boss, mobster Shawn Maguire (Ed Harris). Although Maguire calls Jimmy his best friend, the gangster blames Jimmy’s son for the death of his own son. Blood proves thicker then friendship when Jimmy sets out to save Mike, who may or may not deserve to be rescued, but is now married and the father of young children. Rated R and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who helmed 2011’s Unknown and 2014’s Non-Stop , two well-received actioners also starring Neeson, here, especially with Harris and Kinnaman in supporting roles, we can and should expect more of the same—entertaining action.