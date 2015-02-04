The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

× Expand (c) 2015 Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures Animation

Rated: PG

SpongeBob becomes a head attached to a buff body for his landlubbing adventures in this second SpongeBob movie. Squaring off against an overly ambitious pirate (Antonio Banderas), SpongeBob (voice of Tom Kenny), Plankton (Mr. Lawrence) and their cohorts attempt to secure the recipe for Mr. Krabs’ (Clancy Brown) treasured patties. The pair negotiates sunbathing beaches occupied by both beauties and corpulent, middle-aged men, though Plankton only has eyes for any ice cream he sees. Paul Tibbitt directs the film’s underwater sequences while Mike Mitchell directs the live-action sequences. This strategy results in a less-than-cohesive whole, though the under-10 crowd is unlikely to notice or care.