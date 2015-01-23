Rated: PG

With no prescreenings for critics, very little information available and a trailer that makes almost no sense, the question about Strange Magic is “How will the Disney studios turn this one into a Disneyland ride? x93 Advertised as being “From the mind of George Lucas, x93 the other question might be, “What is Lucas drinking these days? x93 Supposedly inspired by the Bard’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream , the film features an array of pop songs spanning the past 60 years and an animated cast of goblins, elves, fairies and imps as they battle for control of a powerful potion. One look at the trailer indicates that the Plasticine characters seem out of place in the film’s fairytale land, but the kid-friendly character designs may well appeal to the target audience.