Rated: PG-13

Though billed as the final installment of a franchise that has made Liam Neeson an action star and put writer Luc Besson on everyone’s radar, who knows? Neeson portrays Bryan Mills, an ex-government operative whose particular skill set was handy after his daughter (Maggie Grace) was kidnapped in Europe and sold into the sex slave market. This time Mills finds himself falsely accused of murder (apparently the charges have nothing to do with any of the sex-slave traders he actually did kill). In an effort to clear himself Mills must evade capture by police, find the real killer and then expose him. In the past, this series has counted on sparse dialogue and intimate hand-to-hand combat to deliver the thrills. Writer Besson finds entertaining ways to use commonplace objects, such as cell phones and computers to turn Mills into a super spy while Neeson neatly packages both the gravitas and fun quotient.