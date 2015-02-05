× Expand Thinkstock

Not Rated

Filmed by Isadora Gabrielle Leidenfrost, Things We Don’t Talk About: Women’s Stories from the Red Tent is a documentary about the Red Tent Temple Movement, a grassroots initiative founded in 2007 by the film’s co-producer, Alisa Starkweather. Red Tents are described as red-textile woman-only spaces that honor and celebrate women by giving them time to renew themselves, receive intergenerational support and learn from one another through the sharing of stories, songs, mediation and council. This film features healing narratives from women within Red Tents in hopes of inspiring personal growth as well as bringing women closer together as a community around the globe.

A screening will be held Saturday, Feb. 7 at 5757 Spa Salon, 5757 S. 108th St. Admission is $25. For tickets, visit brownpapertickets.com.