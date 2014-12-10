× Expand Paramount Pictures

Rated: R

Written and directed by Chris Rock (who also stars), Top Five examines the comedian’s long-standing challenge of translating his comic talent from stand-up comedy to big-screen roles. Rock plays Andre Allen, a fictional NYC comedian-turned-film star. With his newest film earning a big “thumbs down, x93 Allen is pleased to be profiled for The New York Times by pretty journalist Chelsea Brown (Rosario Dawson). During the 24 hours they spend together, Allen gives Brown complete access to his life, including his impending nuptials to a beautiful celeb (Gabrielle Union). Brown reciprocates, revealing intimate details of her life. The pair’s unexpected bonding continues as Allen introduces Brown to his promoter (Cedric the Entertainer), his father and other associates and friends. A trip to the old neighborhood sheds light on Allen’s difficulties staying sober and focused. Early reviews agree, this time Rock has created a thoughtful vehicle packed to the gills with hilarity.