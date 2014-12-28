Rated: PG-13

Angelina Jolie’s second film as a director is based on the biography of Louis Zamperini, an Olympic athlete and World War II veteran. In this account, Zamperini was a troublemaker as a kid, outrunning the cops and eventually going out for track, spurred by heckles of “Dumb Dago! x93 from the sidelines. Setting records, he ran in the 1936 Berlin Olympics, served in the Air Force, drifted 47 days in a life raft after his bomber went down and endured sadistic captivity at the hands of the Japanese. Survival is victory in this polished Hollywood biographical picture, with a superb star turn by Jack O’Connell and screenplay by Joel and Ethan Coen.