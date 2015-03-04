× Expand Â© 2015 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. Photo by Jessica Miglio.

Rated: R

Does anyone remember when Vince Vaughn made good movies? Seems like a lifetime ago. Sadly, Unfinished Business is yet another inferior offering. Vaughn appears as a small business owner who travels to Germany with his two associates (Tom Wilkinson and Dave Franco), hoping to close a lucrative business deal. Once there, the trio becomes stuck in a public riot, and is subjected to a fetish sex festival, and a global economic summit. In addition, cementing their deal means spending time in hookah bars, partaking of strong tobacco. Terrible as this trip sounds, the guys find ways to enjoy themselves, which is more than the film’s audience can do.