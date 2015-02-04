× Expand Courtesy of Cohen Media Group

Not Rated

Bettie (Catherine Deneuve) is a beauty queen from the 1960s grappling with the long aftermath of fleeting fame and an unsatisfying present. She manages her mother’s restaurant, caring for the old woman and confronting the pain of abandonment by her feckless longtime lover. A meditation on growing old as well as a road picture, On My Way becomes a personal Odyssey as Bettie encounters fools along the way plus the grandson she hardly knows. Beautifully filmed in the French countryside, On My Way sidesteps Hollywood road-movie clichés.

7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 6 and 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 7 at UWM Union Theatre as part of the Festival of Films in French. Admission is free.