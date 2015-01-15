The Wedding Ringer

× Expand (C) 2014 Screen Gems, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Rated: R

With less than two weeks to go before wedding his dream girl (Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting), socially awkward Doug (Josh Gad), turns to Jimmy Callahan (Kevin Hart), a best man for hire and the owner of Best Man, Inc. Doug is dying to impress his snooty in-laws so Jimmy himself agrees to become Doug’s long-lost best friend turned best man. Opinionated and mouthy, Jimmy offers Doug all sorts of advice, much of it bad, but Doug, starved for male friendship, finds himself caring what Jimmy thinks. For his part, Jimmy is impressed by Doug’s best qualities, and soon an unlikely bromance develops that threatens to derail Doug’s wedding. A lowbrow comedy that feels thrown together on a whim, Ringer squanders its promising concept on unfunny, tasteless jokes.