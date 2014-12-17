Rated: R

Based on the memoir by Cheryl Strayed, Wild stars Reese Witherspoon as a lone hiker on the Pacific Crest Trail. Reeling from the untimely death of her mother, Bobbi (Laura Dern), Cheryl takes on her 1,100-mile trek with a vengeance that is her way of grieving, while hashing out events in her own life. We join Cheryl with her journey well underway. She has just scaled a challenging mountain, only to lose both her hiking boots and her big toe nail. As Cheryl continues her long walk, flashbacks recall messy love affairs and depict the difficulties of finding oneself within range of untethered emotions. She isn’t easy, she frequently isn’t nice, but she’s courageous and is a good example of the reasons that Americans strive to be free.