The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death

During World War II, emotionally unstable teacher Jean Hogg (Helen McCrory) evacuates a group of London children to an abandoned, isolated house in the country where they can escape frequent enemy bombing raids. It isn’t long before the kids and their guardian discover that a malevolent spirit, “The Woman in Black, x93 is intent upon possessing each child for herself. The first film, starring Daniel Radcliffe and adapted from Susan Hill’s classic 1983 ghost tale, is creepy and atmospheric. This sequel, based on a storyline devised by Hill and scripted by Jon Croker, is designed to capitalize on the original’s success, but rather than show us what makes the idea unique, this script bogs down with too much expository dialogue, losing momentum and diminishing the scare factor.