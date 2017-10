× Expand Film Movement

Juliette Binoche plays Rebecca, a photojournalist poking her lens into the world’s war zones, snap-snapping away as a female suicide bomber blows herself up and rendering bloodshed as beautifully composed photographs. But there is stress on the home front as the dangers of her profession wear on her husband (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and daughters. Binoche is a picture of sad-eyed composure in the midst of art house tropes of billowing curtains and bleakly beautiful seaside.