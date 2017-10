Filled with many astute moments of human observation, along with frightening jolts and mounting unease, Beneath begins in a coal-mining town and slides into the dark crevices of the horror genre. While visiting her coal miner dad on his last day before retirement, Samantha (Kelly Noonan) accompanies the crew on their descent into the pit. The tunnel collapses, leaving them low on oxygen and vulnerable to methane and madness—or are there monsters in the dark?