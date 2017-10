This Blu-ray isn’t the original cut of Italian director Mario Bava’s 1960 vampire movie but the version edited and dubbed for the U.S. drive-in market. Added was a preface expressing the producers’ “moral obligation x93 to warn of shocks to come. “It could be very harmful to young and impressionable minds. x93 Shot on a shoestring in black and white, Black Sunday has some chilling cinematic moments as men of science bungle their way into medieval horror.

