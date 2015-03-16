Blacula / Scream Blacula Scream

The mincing antique dealers who ship the contents of Dracula’s castle to L.A. never knew what bit them. The nadir of Blaxploitation and ultra-campy fun, Blacula (1972) is the story of an African prince-turned-vampire loose in funky town with his long black cape and regal manner. “Say, man, that is one strange dude, x93 someone remarks. William Marshall (later of “Pee-wee’s Playhouse x93) stars. Blacula has been packaged on a Blu-ray with its sequel, Scream Blacula Scream (1973).

