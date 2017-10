The Boys From Brazil (1978) circulated the concept of human cloning with its pulpy story of a Nazi conspiracy to replicate Hitler. James Mason and Laurence Olivier are good as the epicurean Nazi and dogged Nazi hunter (respectively). But Gregory Peck is waxen, caricatured and unintentionally campy as Dr. Mengele, living the high life in Paraguay while trying to inaugurate a Fourth Reich through genetic science. The Boys From Brazil is out on Blu-ray.