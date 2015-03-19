× Expand youtube.com / A24

Atom Egoyan’s The Captive is both challenging and disturbing—the latter for its subject and the former for refusing to be linear. The Captive moves backwards and forwards as it assembles its story of a high-placed pedophile ring operating through encrypted websites. With The Captive , the Oscar-nominated Canadian-Armenian director has taken elements of that familiar genre, the contemporary thriller, and turned them inside out. Ryan Reynolds, Scott Speedman and Rosario Dawson head the cast.

