Race is still an issue in our “post-racial x93 society, but it is more complicated than black and white. Writer-director Justin Simien uses an Ivy League campus as the setting for his satire of contemporary racial attitudes. Dear White People spoofs whites trying to be “down, x93 self-righteous activists, unctuous college administrators, class and color divisions among blacks, stereotypes and the industries that exploit them. A Sundance favorite, Dear White People is a fresh take on enduring problems.

