Evil clings to a rubber-banded wad of $20 bills in this sometimes-clever horror genre picture. Best Actress Oscar nominee Catalina Sandino Moreno stars as a contemporary real estate agent who meets the devil in the form of an ’80s punk girl—a suicide whose specter haunts a troubled property for sale. At the Devil’s Door includes tense, chilling moments against a backdrop of social unease, middle-class decline and mindless violence. Naya Rivera co-stars.

