Morgan Freeman raises the gravitas level as an evolutionary biologist investigating the untapped potential of the human brain. Scarlett Johansson is well cast as a student who ingests a new drug intended for illicit highs—but her high dose taps that brain potential and turns her into a killing machine. If the plot links are weak, director Luc Besson (La Femme Nikita) has the good sense to turn Lucy into a parody of Hollywood action thrillers.