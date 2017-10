South Dakota’s Bad Lands had little to show for themselves save a Terrence Malick film and a Bruce Springsteen song before the 1990 discovery of the largest Tyrannosaurus Rex ever unearthed. Ownership of the fossils became a legal case of Bleak House proportions involving the federal government, the Sioux Nation, a local rancher and the fossil hunters. This documentary cheerleads for the fossil hunters, but it’s easy to conclude that everyone involved was nuts.