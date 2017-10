Edith Wharton is known for The Age of Innocence and The House of Mirth , novels of upperclass New York turned into films. But as writer-director Elizabeth Lennard shows in her informative documentary, Wharton was more than an observer of Gilded Age society. Living a trans-Atlantic life in an epoch when few had the privilege, Wharton was also an influential critic of interior and landscape design, a travel writer and eyewitness chronicler of World War I.