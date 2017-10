Director John Schlesinger ( Midnight Cowboy ) had a great true story on his hands for this 1985 film. Timothy Hutton is effective as Christopher Boyce, a defense contractor with a conscience who sells secrets to the Soviets; Sean Penn carries the film with an unforgettable performance as Daulton Lee, Boyce’s drug dealer buddy who acts as courier. Character actor David Suchet (later of “Poirot x93 fame) helps anchor the cast as the sullen Soviet operative. Out on Blu-ray.

Click here to purchase the movie.