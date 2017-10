Nowadays, Werner Herzog is best known for documentaries. But in the 1970s and ’80s, the German director made his name with magnificent art-house films, gorgeous in cinematography and composition, and with the unforgettable presence of his leading actor, Klaus Kinski. Mad-eyed yet sympathetic in Fitzcarraldo , Kinski plays a circa-1900 adventurer in Peru hauling a steamboat over a mountain. Quixotic is the word, but haunting are the images. Fitzcarraldo is out on Blu-ray.