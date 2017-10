When pampered millennials play militia trying to scare off Mexicans crossing the border, they accidently kill the wife of a former sheriff. Guess who gets blamed? Frontera dramatizes desperation and hope, privilege and prejudice on the U.S. border. The bilingual movie features strong performances by leathery Ed Harris as the ex-sheriff and Michael Peña as a Mexican seeking the Promised Land in the U.S. and caught between the law and the violence of the coyotes .