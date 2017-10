Gene Autry was a restrained screen presence, to put it tactfully, but he loved to sing. The latest DVD collection of restored Autry movies features the singing cowboy and his faithful horse, Champion, in four 1930s B-pictures. They were Saturday matinée material, the opening act for the prestige films. The screenplays were blueprinted around simple plots where good guys win, punctuated by Autry’s sweet renditions of “Comin’ Round the Mountain x93 and “Git Along Little Doggies. x93