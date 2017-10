Rated: PG-13

Kenneth Branagh got his start with the Royal Shakespeare Company and has returned many times to the Bard. He invests many scenes from Henry V (1989) with cinematic sweep and rhythmic visual editing, but the emphasis seldom strays far from great actors engaging the text. For his role in Henry V , Branagh received Oscar nominations for Best Actor and Director. The cast is packed with familiar faces, including Judi Dench, Emma Thompson and Derek Jacobi.

Buy Blu-ray or DVD