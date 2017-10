Frank Capra ( It’s a Wonderful Life ) reached the end zone of his career before making A Hole in the Head (1959). The director assembled a top cast for his adaptation of Arnold Schulman’s Broadway hit. Frank Sinatra stars as a fast-talker from the Bronx trying to make a buck on Miami Beach; Edward G. Robinson plays his sourpuss, disapproving older brother and Thelma Ritter, his meddling sister-in-law. Capra tries to balance moxie with sentimentality.