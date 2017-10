Lewis Milestone directed the seminal war film, All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) . Decades later, he helmed one of the better movies on the Korean War, Pork Chop Hill (1959). Along with its scenes of desperate trench warfare, Pork Chop Hill captures the doubtful morale of G.I.s uncommitted to the fight and hoping an armistice, not a bullet, cuts short their mission. Gregory Peck stars as a company commander, weary but determined to forge ahead.