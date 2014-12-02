Home Movies/Out on Digital: Dec. 4

■ I Am Santa Claus

In case anybody still wonders about those men inside the red suits after David Sedaris’ Santaland Diaries , director Tommy Avallone documents several Santas, all rotund, white-bearded men in real life. One turned to the work from financial need, others find joy in the “ho-ho-hos x93 and another adopted Santa as a persona nicer than his real self. Softhearted professional wrestler Mick Foley adds humor when he bleaches his beard and dons the red suit.

■ “The Bruce Lee Premiere Collection x93

The stories are simple and chivalrous: When bullies or gangsters prey upon the weak, enter Bruce Lee. The Hong Kong action star perfected martial arts as ballet with a kick to the ribs, but also played scenes of Chaplinesque, fish-out-water comedy. The “Premiere Collection x93 includes The Big Boss (1971), Way of the Dragon (1972), Fist of Fury (1972) and a movie completed and released after his death during its production, Game of Death (1978).

■ Rolling Stones, From the Vault: L.A. Forum—Live in 1975

Heavily rouged and primped, The Rolling Stones went all-out glam for this 1975 concert finally released on DVD. Compared to the well-oiled performances of recent years, the Stones seemed more ragged (or real?) around the edges; it was a looser show than we’ve seen lately, anchored as always by the drumming of the implacable Charlie Watts. “Honky Tonk Women x93 opened a hits package that included “Jumpin’ Jack Flash, x93 “Brown Sugar, x93 “Gimme Shelter x93 and much more.

■ Pay 2 Play: Democracy’s High Stakes

American politics has become a version of the board game Monopoly writ large—a system where winners take all and greed is the governing ethic. So says director John Ennis in his activist documentary on the sorry state of the union. In Ennis’ view, the political spectrum isn’t defined by right-vs.-left so much as insiders-vs.-outsiders, with 99% left outside. Interviews with Noam Chomsky and Wisconsin’s John Nichols support his position, as does convicted lobbyist-felon Jack Abramoff.