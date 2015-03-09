Home Movies/Out On Digital: Jean de Florette/Manon of the Spring

With a cast that includes Yves Montand and Gerard Depardieu, the in-tandem stories of Jean de Florette (1986) and Manon of the Spring (1986) epitomized art house from that era. Idyllic in their prewar, rural French setting with cobblestone squares, verdant hillsides and a shepherdess roaming the fields like a wood nymph, the two films (packaged together on Blu-ray) comprised a luminously filmed saga of deceit, vengeance and tragedy spread across two generations.

Jean De Florette

Manon of the Spring