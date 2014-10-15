×

■ The Sacrament

Far superior to most “fakumentaries, x93 Sacrament follows the crew of an “edgy x93 Internet TV channel as they make a documentary on a sect that moved from the U.S. to a remote jungle. Inspired by the real-life Peoples Temple, director Ti West understands the compelling message of the quasi-Christian, politically progressive cult leader as well as his totalitarianism and manipulation of faith and communitarian ideals. The unease builds as the truth about “Eden Parish x93 emerges.

■ Nightbreed

The monsters living in the protagonist’s nightmares spill into the waking world in writer-director Clive Barker’s 1990 film. For Barker, the monsters also dwelled at the studio, where the producers edited the original release and altered the meaning. With the new director’s cut, Britain’s horror meister restores missing pieces, subtracts others and tells the story his way. His monsters aren’t necessarily evil, but are just an alternative subculture—one that comes out at night.

■ A Promise

Based on Stefan Zweig’s Journey into the Past , A Promise is an elegantly appointed, luminously filmed period drama. A young engineer is employed by an industrial concern and is drawn into the inner lives of the owner and his much younger wife. Directed by Patrice Leconte, A Promise captures the gradual pull of attraction and tremble of thwarted passion. Stars Richard Madden (“Game of Thrones x93), Alan Rickman (Harry Potter) and Rebecca Hall ( Vicky Cristina Barcelona ).

■ “100th Anniversary Edition: John Wayne Collection x93

John Wayne scarcely took a break between pictures. Five are included in this set, including the 1963 western comedy McLintock! and four from the 1930s and ’40s. The extras are interesting, including an interview with Wayne’s stunt double Yakima Canutt, the one-time rodeo champion who executed the famous “stage coach drag x93 from Wayne’s most revered film, Stagecoach (1939). Also interviewed is Iron Eyes Cody, an Italian American who played Indians in countless westerns.