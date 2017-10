× Expand BBC

Maggie Gyllenhaal stars in this intriguing BBC-TV series as a Jewish-British philanthropist whose foundation is trying to foster better relations between Israelis and Palestinians. Stirring animosity instead, she is drawn into the intractable struggles of the Middle East and the John le Carré twilight of politics where nothing is as it seems and every truth can conceal a lie. Hugo Blick wrote and directed with great visual flair and operatic moments of high drama.