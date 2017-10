James Brown’s scream could bring down buildings, but he opened his April 5, 1968 concert seated on a stool, sweetly singing “If I Ruled the World. x93 It was the night after Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, and Soul Brother No. 1 had a message for his audience: “Go to school and get yourselves together. x93 He spoke long, even introduced Boston’s mayor (“a swingin’ cat x93) before lifting the roof with dynamic renditions of his hits.