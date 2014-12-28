The Jeffersons: The Complete Series —The Deee-Luxe Edition

One of TV history’s most successful spinoff shows, “The Jeffersons x93 (1975-1985), was also among the original desegregation sitcoms. All 253 episodes are collected on this 33-DVD box set. Norman Lear’s “All in the Family x93 offshoot focuses on an upwardly mobile African American family as they navigate ethnic, economic, cultural, generational and gender barriers. Sherman Hemsley steals most scenes as the irascible, rooster-proud patriarch; Isabel Sanford is also strong as his wife, the stable voice of good sense.