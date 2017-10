× Expand Daniel Candia - Film Movement

A gang of thugs down the street from his home harasses Jorge; their ringleader shoots his son, is given a short prison sentence and returns with vengeance in mind. Chilean writer-director Alejandro Fernandez Almendras’ tense drama could be compared to Hollywood scenarios such as Cape Fear or Death Wish , but is presented in a much lower key as it wonders how far a man can be pushed—and the psychological consequences of pushing back harder.