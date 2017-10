Not Rated

Selma wasn’t the first screen dramatization of Martin Luther King Jr. King (1978) stars Paul Winfield as the civil rights leader and Cicely Tyson as Coretta Scott King. Longer and less cinematic than Selma , King depicts his entire public career, juggling his image as a loving family man with testy encounters with Malcolm X and his demands for economic justice in the U.S. and an end to the Vietnam War. Winfield inhabits his role with conviction.

